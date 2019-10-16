Ulster’s Rob Herring to replace injured Seán Cronin in Ireland squad

Leinster hooker suffers recurrence of neck injury in training ahead of New Zealand quarter-final

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will replace the injured Seán Cronin in the Ireland squad. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will replace the injured Seán Cronin in the Ireland squad. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Ulster hooker Rob Herring is set to join Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Séan Cronin.

Cronin has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a recurrence of a neck injury in training ahead of Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Tokyo on Saturday.

Ireland’s CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier tackle New Zealand’s Richie Mo’unga at the Aviva Stadium last November. Ireland must deny the All Blacks possession and momentum. Photograph: billy Stickland/Inpho Gordon D’Arcy: Why Ireland must starve All Blacks of possession

The task of beating New Zealand is enormous but these players have done it before

Herring has earned eight caps for Ireland since his debut in 2014 and narrowly missed the cut when head coach Joe Schmidt named his 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan.

The 29-year-old is set to be the second player to be called into the Irish squad during the World Cup, along with Jordi Murphy who replaced Leinster’s Jack Conan, who sustained a foot injury in training last month.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.