Ulster’s James Hume replaces Garry Ringrose in Ireland squad

Leinster centre to undergo procedure on a shoulder injury

Uncapped Ulster centre James Hume has been added to the Ireland squad for the Tests against Japan and the USA after Garry Ringrose was ruled out. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of Ireland’s Test matches against Japan and the USA due to a shoulder injury that requires a “procedure”.

The 26-year-old Leinster player has had trouble with shoulder injuries in the past and his place in the squad will go to 22-year-old uncapped Ulster centre James Hume.

Hume’s addition brings the number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12 as he joins provincial colleagues Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney alongside Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony and the Munster duo Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley.

Ireland play Japan on Saturday, July 3rd at 1pm and face the USA on Saturday, July 10th at 7.15pm. Both fixtures are part of the Government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium.

