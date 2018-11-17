Twitter reaction to Ireland’s famous victory over the All Blacks

Joe Schmidt’s men beat the number one team in the world to set a marker a year out from the World Cup
Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale and Joey Carbery celebrate at the final whistle after Ireland’s Guinness Series win over New Zealand. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale and Joey Carbery celebrate at the final whistle after Ireland’s Guinness Series win over New Zealand. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Ireland set down a huge marker on Saturday evening when they beat New Zealand for the first time ever on home soil. The victory – capped by a Jacob Stockdale try in the second half – came after 113 years of trying and two years after the historic first win in Chicago. As expected, Twitter got pretty excited.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.