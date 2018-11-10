Jordan Larmour is the latest jewel in Irish rugby. No doubt about it. He has the kind of X-factor to draw comparisons with Luke Fitzgerald and Keith Earls when they first came on the scene, and before them Brian O’Driscoll. But according to those who know him longer, crucially there is more to this relatively sleight, baby-faced player than the outrageous footwork and pace, which could be just as significant as his career unfolds.

As he demonstrated when scoring a hat-trick on his full Ireland debut last week, the 21-year-old has a rare gift. That dancing footwork, along with lightning acceleration, is an innate talent. It can’t be coached, although it can be fine tuned with work, and as you’d expect from such a grounded youngster he has a strong work ethic.