Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson could play against Wales

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson have been making substantial progress from their respective injuries but took a graduated rather than full part, switching in and out, during the Ireland training session at Carton House on Tuesday morning.

A decision on their participation in Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales at the Aviva stadium will be taken following Thursday morning’s training session.

There are no concerns regarding James Ryan who has been fully reintegrated to the team sessions since last week while centre Garry Ringrose show no ill effects following his ankle injury.

Ireland’s defence coach Andy Farrell explained: “All good at training. There is a bit of a bite in the air. The lads came back in on Sunday and you can see a telling difference in the manner in which they are hungry to prepare. We trained really well Monday and Tuesday and all is pushing in the right direction.

“Well he (Furlong) is hitting his markers and is training well. He’s not been in full training. He has been doing bit part stuff and we will make a decision on (his selection on) Wednesday night/Thursday.

“James Ryan has been training with us for the last few days so he’s fully fit. Iain Henderson, a bit like Tadhg is hitting his markers and pushing in the right direction and we will assess how he pulls up after two hard days of work at training.

“There is not a risk, we wouldn’t take risks. We back the full squad that we have got; we have quality players across the board, so we will make the right decision come Wednesday/Thursday.”

On Ringrose’s reintegration Farrell said: “Garry has come back into the camp today (Tuesday) and is looking great. I actually said to him have you put a bit of weight on? He’s looking in great nick and it is good to have him back. He cut us opening in training a few times like he normally does. He’s short of game time obviously but he is a class player and he slotted straight back in today.”

