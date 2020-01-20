Stuart McCloskey called into Ireland’s Six Nations squad

Ulster centre will join up with Andy Farrell and fellow players in Portugal on Tuesday

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has been called into the Ireland Six Nations squad. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has been called into Ireland’s squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

McCloskey, 27, was left out of the initial 35-man group but will join up with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s squad at their training camp in Portugal on Tuesday.

“Stu has been playing well over the past few weeks and played well again at the weekend,” Farrell said.

“Centre is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few backs picking up small niggles at the weekend, Stu is the form back who will now be added to the group to give us some extra options.”

Ireland Six Nations squad

Forwards (19):

Max Deegan (Leinster, uncapped)

Caelan Doris (Leinster, uncapped)

Ultan Dillane (Connacht, 14 caps)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, 41 caps)

Cian Healy (Leinster, 95 caps)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht, 1 cap)

Iain Henderson (Ulster, 53 caps)

Rob Herring (Ulster, 8 caps)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster,0 caps)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster, 36 caps)

Jack McGrath (Ulster, 56 caps)

Jack O’Donoghue (Munster, 2 caps)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster, 64 caps)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster, uncapped)

Andrew Porter (Leinster, 23 caps)

James Ryan (Leinster, 23 caps)

CJ Stander (Munster, 38 caps)

Devin Toner (Leinster, 67 caps)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster, 23 caps)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster, 3 caps)

Backs (16):

Will Addison (Ulster, 4 caps)

Bundee Aki (Connacht, 23 caps)

Billy Burns (Ulster, 0 caps)

Ross Byrne (Leinster, 3 caps)

Andrew Conway (Munster, 18 caps)

John Cooney (Ulster, 8 caps)

Keith Earls (Munster, 82 caps)

Chris Farrell (Munster, 9 caps)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, 40 caps)

Dave Kearney (Leinster, 19 caps)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster, 21 caps)

Luke McGrath (Leinster, 19 caps)

Conor Murray (Munster, 78 caps)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster, 28 caps)

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, capt, 88 caps)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster, 25 caps)

Development Players:

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Harry Byrne (Leinster)

Will Connors (Leinster).

