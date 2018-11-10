Springboks save the best for last with stunning Paris comeback win

France led 23-9 ahead before Rassie Erasmus’s side staged brilliant revival
South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi celebrates after scoring a late winning try against France at the Stade de France. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi celebrates after scoring a late winning try against France at the Stade de France. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

 

France 26 South Africa 29

South Africa scored a try in stoppage time to snatch a dramatic 29-26 win over France at the Stade de France on Saturday, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi surging over to secure an unlikely victory.

Rassie Erasmus’s side stole possession with less a minute left and went almost the entire length of the pitch, with the help of four penalties, before driving over for their smash-and-grab success.

They had been 23-9 down early in the second half but turned it around in a change of fortune after narrowly losing their last two Test outings to New Zealand and England.

Both sides scored two tries, with the boot of visiting outhalf Handre Pollard, who kicked five penalties and two conversions, proving the difference.

FRANCE: Medard; Thomas, Bastareaud, Doumayrou, Penaud; Lopez, Serin; Poirot, Guirado, Gomes Sa; Vahaamahina, Maestri; Lauret, Iturria, Picamoles.

Replacements: Fickou for Doumayrou (53), Belleau for Lopez (67), Dupont for Serin (67), Priso for Poirot (60), Chat for Guirado (65), Slimani for Gomes Sa (60), Gabrillagues for Vahaamahina (77), Babillot for Picamoles (61).

SOUTH AFRICA: Le Roux; Nkosi, Kriel, De Allende, Dyantyi; Pollard, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe; P du Toit, Mostert; Kolisi, Vermeulen, Whiteley.

Replacements: Kolbe for Nkosi (57), T du Toit for Kitshoff (63), Mbonambi for Marx (73), Koch for Malherbe (60), F Louw for Kolisi (67), Snyman for Whiteley (50). Not used: Papier, Jantjies.

