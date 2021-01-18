South Africa will go to ‘option Z’ to make Lions tour happen

Rassie Erasmus says he is open to all eventualities in order to get matches played

Rassie Erasmus is determined that South Africa will play against the Lions in whatever circumstances are necessary. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus is determined that South Africa will play against the Lions in whatever circumstances are necessary. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images/Getty Images

 

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus insists the Springboks will do whatever it takes to make the Lions series happen.

The coronavirus pandemic has placed the tour’s original schedule in grave doubt, with three contingency plans being looked at if, as expected, it fails to take place in full stadiums in South Africa.

The options being examined are to postpone it until next year, host it in the UK and Ireland or keep the existing itinerary but stage the matches behind closed doors.

Erasmus, the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup-winning coach, is open to all eventualities as long as the event actually takes place.

“We desperately want to play the Lions, and we will do anything to play them,” he told an online press conference.

“This series only comes around every 12 years. I have heard the different calls and opinions about the tour, and although we didn’t play in the Rugby Championship because of player welfare, it was also because we knew there was this big series in 2021.

“If option one of playing in South Africa doesn’t work out, we will go to option Z to make it happen.

“We don’t want to lose out on the Lions series, we feel we deserve to play against them. I want to, (head coach) Jacques Nienaber wants to, the players want to. So from our side we’ll do anything.

“But, yes, we will explore any option to play the Lions — we will play next year, we will play over there. This is the view from a player and management perspective.”

Talks amongst the Lions’ eight-man board are ongoing and a decision will be made next month.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.