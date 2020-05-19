South Africa use World Cup final score to raise money for Covid-19 feeding scheme

100,000 raffle tickets being sold at 32.12 South African rand to pay for food parcels

South Africa celebrate their World Cup final victory against England at International Stadium Yokohama in November 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

South Africa celebrate their World Cup final victory against England at International Stadium Yokohama in November 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

 

South Africa’s World Cup-winning squad are using the score from last year’s final in Japan to launch a campaign to feed people left destitute by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

A total of 100,000 raffle tickets are being sold at 32.12 South African rand ($1.76) which will pay for food parcels and soup kitchens.

The Springboks beat England 32-12 in last November’s final to win the World Cup for a third time and many of their top players have already launched their own initiatives to collect food for the hungry, notably captain Siya Kolisi.

In return, those who buy tickets have a chance to win a host of memorabilia from the tournament donated by the players – a total of 44 prizes (32 + 12).

Donations

“When I made the call for the squad to make donations, they were all in within a matter of hours – boots and all!” said coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We talked a bit last year [during the World Cup] about what pressure was – not having a job, having a family member murdered – and now this pandemic has put millions out of work and left as many struggling every day to put food on the table,” he added.

South Africa has enforced one of strictest lockdowns which has taken a heavy toll on the economy, already in recession before the virus struck, and increased daily hardships for millions of poor.

The country has recorded 286 coronavirus deaths, with 16,433 confirmed cases, the health ministry reported on Monday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.