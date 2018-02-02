South Africa sack Allister Coetzee after disappointing two years

South Africa have sacked coach Allister Coetzee after a difficult couple of years in charge. The 54-year-old becomes the first Springboks coach to be dismissed while still under contract since Rudolf Straeuli following the 2003 World Cup.

Coetzee took up the role in April 2016 but the Springboks were beaten by Ireland on home soil in his first game in charge while landmark losses to Argentina and Italy have also occurred during his tenure.

Coetzee and SA Rugby agreed to terminate the relationship after a two-year association. South Africa are expected to announce their revised management setup before the end of February.

“First and foremost we had to assess what is in the best interests of the Springboks,” said Jurie Roux, the chief executive officer of SA Rugby. “We’d like to thank Allister for his passion and dedication to the Springbok cause and wish him every success in his next role.”

Coetzee said: “I have always held Springbok rugby dear to my heart and will continue to do so and for that reason I think now is the time the team and me strike out in new directions. I wish Springbok rugby every success in the future – as I have always done.”