Six Nations to restart on October 24th with Ireland v Italy

Andy Farrell’s side will play six Tests in seven weeks with new tournament in November

Ireland will get their Six Nations campaign back underway against Italy on October 24th. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland will get their Six Nations campaign back underway against Italy on October 24th. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

The postponed 2020 Guinness Six Nations campaigns will conclude on the weekends of October 24th and 31st, World Rugby has announced.

A programme of autumn internationals has also been approved by the governing body.

International rugby was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March, leaving four Six Nations matches left to play.

World Rugby has approved a temporary global player release window between October 24th and the first weekend of December.

Ireland have outstanding Six Nations matches against Italy and France to complete, while the Italians must also host England and Wales are scheduled to face Scotland.

This year’s autumn Tests are then expected to be replaced by an eight-team tournament in which the Six Nations sides will be joined by Japan and Fiji.

The weekend of November 7th will be a rest weekend for the northern hemisphere teams before the eight team tournament is played over the following four weekends.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement: “The global Covid-19 pandemic has been unprecedented in its impact on society and sport and throughout this process, all parties have sought to deliver the best-possible outcome to support the interests of international and club rugby and the players.

“Agreement and approval of this schedule is exciting for players and fans and an important step in supporting our unions in mitigating financial impact and optimising the sport’s return from the pandemic in an equitable way.

“These matches will be greatly anticipated by all, and I would like to thank unions, the international and club competitions and players for their input and the fans for their patience as we have sought to get international rugby back up and running.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.