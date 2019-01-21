Six Nations: Tadhg Beirne ruled out of Ireland’s opening two matches

Munster second row limped off injured during the province’s win over Exeter

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne lies down injured during their Champions Cup victory over Exeter Chiefs. He will now miss the opening two rounds of the Six Nations. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of Ireland’s first two games of the Six Nations with a knee injury.

Beirne limped off injured during Munster’s Champions Cup win over Exeter Chiefs on Saturday and, following a scan, has now been ruled out of Ireland’s opener against England on Saturday February 2nd and the trip to Scotland the following week.

Connacht’s Quinn Roux has been called into the squad as a replacement.

After Munster’s win on Saturday, head coach Johann van Graan gave an update on Beirne.

“I haven’t looked at the replay again but I think somebody ran into his knee. I’ll have to look at it and obviously if he is in a jackal position, guys are going to target you,” he said.

“Under the laws of the game, you can target him. I don’t have any issues with that.

“The good thing is that he is getting into those positions every single time and that is something he does brilliantly.”

However, the 27-year-old second row has now been confirmed by the IRFU as missing the opening two games.

The Ireland squad head for Portugal this week for a training camp which Johnny Sexton will be included in despite missing Leinster’s win over Wasps on Sunday with an injury.

Adam Byrne will also travel for the training camp in place of Munster’s Andrew Conway who picked up a knock in the win over Exeter while Jack Conan and Dan Leavy will both continue their treatment at Leinster this week and should be fully fit to train next week.

Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath will remain with Leinster in order to gain game time in the Pro14 this weekend.

