Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland - Scotland player profiles

15 Stuart Hogg

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 26

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 93kg (14st, 9lbs)

Caps: 66

Arguably the world’s best fullback, Hogg scored one fine try against Italy and had an even better effort ruled out. Deadly from broken-field play, Ireland’s kicking game must be perfect or he could wreak havoc on the counter.

14 Tommy Seymour

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 30

Height: 6’

Weight: 95kg (14st, 13lbs)

Caps: 46

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Seymour is pacy, powerful and strong under the high ball. Physical and defensively sound, his match-up with Jacob Stockdale will be fascinating.

13 Huw Jones

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 25

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 102kg (16st, 1lb)

Caps: 20

Had a relatively quiet afternoon against Italy by his standards but Ireland will be wary of the threat he poses in midfield, with lovely hands, a nice step and an eye for the try line.

12 Sam Johnson

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 25

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 95kg (15st)

Caps: 1

Johnson was far from overawed on his international debut against Italy, carrying hard and consistently getting over the gainline. He also tackled well against the Azzurri, but Bundee Aki will be a different test.

Stuart Hogg scored a brace of tries when Scotland beat Ireland at Murrayfield in 2017. Photograph: Ian Rutherford/PA

11 Sean Maitland

Club: Saracens

Age: 30

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 101kg (15st, 12lbs)

Caps: 37

It can’t be often somebody is dropped after scoring a hat-trick, but Maitland’s experience and defensive capabilities mean he is preferred on the wing to the unlucky Blair Kinghorn.

10 Finn Russell

Club: Racing 92

Age: 26

Height: 6’

Weight: 91kg (14st, 5lbs)

Caps: 41

Scotland’s wizard at 10 was able to cast his spells against Italy - Ireland must try to target him from the outset. His vision and execution with the boot make him the perfect foil for his electric backline.

9 Greig Laidlaw

Club: Clermont Auvergne

Age: 33

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 80kg (12st 8lbs)

Caps: 67

Laidlaw made three of his four conversion attempts against Italy but could have been more clinical from the base - he needs to speeds up his delivery or Ireland could devour Scotland on the floor.

1 Allan Dell

Club: Edinburgh

Age: 26

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 106kg (16st, 10lbs)

Caps: 18

A mobile prop, Dell carried and tackled honestly against Italy. He will have his work cut out in the set-piece against Ireland and Tadhg Furlong.

2 Stuart McInally

Club: Edinburgh

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 108kg (17st)

Caps: 23

McInally was a flanker in a former life and his mobility and physicality around the park make him a vital part of the Scottish pack. He had 100 per cent success from 12 lineout throws against Italy.

Stuart McInally impressed in the opening win over Italy. Photograph: Robert Perry/EPA RY

3 Simon Berghan

Club: Edinburgh

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 116kg (18st, 4lbs)

Caps: 15

Berghan was sent to the sinbin late on against Italy, sparking an Azzurri revival. A good athlete, his acid test will come in the scrum, which Ireland will surely target in WP Nel’s absence.

4 Grant Gilchrist

Club: Edinburgh

Age: 28

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 117kg (18st, 6lbs)

Caps: 29

Gilchrist made a massive 17 tackles against Italy but also caught the eye for his impressive link-up play in attack, with his neat touch belying his mammoth six foot seven frame.

5 Jonny Gray

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 24

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 120kg (18st, 12lbs)

Caps: 47

Gray returns from a shoulder injury to add some serious ballast to the Scottish pack - he made 100 tackles in last year’s Championship. Will ensure the lineout battle is competitive.

Jonny Gray is recalled to the Scotland XV after recovering from a shoulder injury. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

6 Ryan Wilson

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 29

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 106kg (16st, 10lbs)

Caps: 42

Scotland will aim to match Ireland physically and Wilson is likely to be at the fulcrum of that, carrying often as well as providing a good option in the lineout.

7 Jamie Ritchie

Club: Edinburgh

Age: 22

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 105kg (16st, 7lbs)

Caps: 7

Injuries may have opened the door for Ritchie, but he is now going to take some shifting. An incredibly exciting prospect, he is versatile, good on the ball and equally strong over it.

8 Josh Strauss

Club: Sale Sharks

Age: 32

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 117kg (18st, 6lbs)

Caps: 18

Brought into the fray early last weekend after an injury to Sam Skinner and delivered a typically busy performance. Tackles often and honestly but perhaps isn’t the most dangerous of ball carriers.