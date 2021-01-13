Six Nations remains as scheduled, say tournament organisers

Plans for the 2021 Six Nations remain as scheduled with the tournament set to start on February 6th, according to a statement from the organisers.

However, Six Nations Rugby Limited have also confirmed that the women’s tournament and the under-20s tournament will not take place in the usual time period of February and March with a later date in spring early summer likely instead.

With regards the men’s tournament the statement said “Six Nations Rugby is in constant dialogue with each of its governmental authorities and is further reinforcing its Covid-19 protocols.” The announcement comes a day after French authorities told the organisers that they want safety assurances from Britain and Ireland before allowing their team to travel.

Only the Championship’s opening fixture against Italy in Rome on February 6th has been approved by French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu.

Ireland’s campaign opens with a trip to face Wales on February 7th while Andy Farrell’s side are due to welcome France the following weekend.