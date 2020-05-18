Six Nations rejects reports of contingency Four Nations tournament

Reports over the weekend suggested plans were being made without France and Italy

Updated: 25 minutes ago

There were reports over the weekend of plans for a tournament between Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales only. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

There were reports over the weekend of plans for a tournament between Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales only. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

The Six Nations have strongly denied reports emanating from The Rugby Paper in England, and subsequently latched onto in the French media especially, that the four home unions were making contingency plans for a what amounts to an old Four Nations Championship excluding France and Italy.

In a bid to clarify its position “amid inaccurate media speculation relating to the staging of a ‘4 Nations’ competition in November excluding France and Italy”, the tournament organisers issued a statement on Monday evening.

The statement doesn’t really clarify matters moving forward other than to reassert their commitment to rescheduling the four postponed matches from the 2020 Guinness Six Nations – including Ireland’s games at home to Italy and away to France.

They also said they were working with World Rugby and the southern hemisphere countries in putting together contingency plans for the postponed July tours and the November end-of-year international window.

“Six Nations together with its constituent unions and federations is fully committed to completing the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship and hopes to stage postponed matches later this year.

“In exploring rescheduling options, the health and safety of players, associated staff and of course supporters is our number one priority and any rescheduled matches will be subject to government guidance and to travel restrictions between countries. Six Nations remains in close contact with all relevant authorities to ensure these matches can take place in a safe environment.

“Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations continue to work closely with World Rugby, the Southern Hemisphere unions and all other rugby stakeholders on contingency plans regarding Autumn Internationals and the recently impacted Summer tours.

“The current situation is fluid and fast changing with countries at different stages in battling this pandemic. We anticipate it will take a few more weeks before the situation becomes clearer and we can present more definitive options in which to resume activity.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.