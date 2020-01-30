Six Nations - Ireland v Scotland: Kick-off time, TV details, team news and more

Well done, everyone. We’ve battled through the depths of January, and here comes our reward. The Six Nations starts this weekend. Hello again, old friend.

The 2020 Championship is a fascinating proposition. Last year’s Rugby World Cup signalled the end of numerous eras, with some illustrious names exiting the stage as they left Japan.

There are four new coaches in this year’s tournament, four new captains and a host of uncapped players looking to make their mark.

A lot of it will still be the same however - the same cities, the same grand old grounds, the same rivalries and the same teams, all playing for the same honour on March 14th.

Ireland begin their campaign at home to Scotland this weekend, the first fixture of the post-Joe Schmidt era as Andy Farrell takes the reins.

The last time Ireland headed into a Six Nations with a new coach in 2014 they ended up winning the title - I’m sure they’d settle for the same again this time.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Ireland’s clash with Scotland in the opening round of the 2020 championship.

France captain Charles Ollivon, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, England captain Owen Farrell, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, Italy captain Luca Bigi and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton. Photograph: james Crombie/Inpho

What is it?

The opening weekend of the 2020 Six Nations, with Ireland taking on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

When is it?

Wales take on Italy and Ireland face Scotland on Saturday February 1st, with France meeting England on Sunday February 2nd.

What are the full fixtures?

Round one

Saturday February 1st, Italy v Wales, Millennium Stadium (2.15pm, Virgin*, BBC)

Saturday February 1st, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium (4.45pm, ITV)

Sunday February 2nd, France v England, Stade de France (3pm, ITV)

Round two

Saturday February 8th, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium (2,15pm, ITV)

Saturday February 8th, Scotland v England, Murrayfield (4.45pm, BBC)

Sunday February 9th, France v Italy, Stade de France (3pm, BBC)

Round three

Saturday February 22nd, Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico (2.15pm, ITV)

Saturday February 22nd, Wales v France, Stade de France (4.45pm, BBC)

Sunday February 23rd, England v Ireland, Twickenham (3pm, ITV)

Round four

Saturday March 7th, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium (2.15pm, ITV)

Saturday March 7th, England v Wales, Twickenham (4.45pm, ITV)

Sunday March 8th, Scotland v France, Murrayfield (3pm, BBC)

Round five

Saturday March 14th, Wales v Scotland, Millennium Stadium (2.15pm, BBC)

Saturday March 14th, Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico (4.45pm, ITV)

Saturday March 14th. France v Ireland, Stade de France (8pm, BBC)

*All fixtures will be shown on Virgin Media One

What are the venues?

Ireland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (capacity: 51,700)

England - Twickenham, London (82,000)

Wales - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (74,500)

Scotland - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (67,144)

France - Stade de France, Saint Denis (80,000)

Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (72,698)

How can I watch it?

The beauty of the Six Nations is that it remains completely free-to-air - one of the few remaining jewels in the crown of terrestrial television. In Ireland Virgin Media One have got the rights to all of the Six Nations matches, while they are also being shared between the BBC and ITV. RTÉ have got the radio rights for the Championship - as well as showing the Women’s and Under-20s Six Nations.

You can also follow every game throughout the tournament via the Irish Times liveblog - starting with Wales versus Italy and Ireland against Scotland on Saturday.

How does it work?

The format remains unchanged. This is the fourth year of the Championship since the introduction of the bonus point system, which came into place in 2017. Teams are awarded four points for a win and two for a draw, with an extra point awarded for scoring four or more tries, or losing by seven or fewer points.

What happened last year?

Warren Gatland’s final Six Nations in charge of Wales saw his side secure a famous Grand Slam, which was completed with a final round 25-7 win over Ireland in Cardiff.

Ireland headed into the tournament as defending champions but were blown away on the opening weekend by England - losing 32-20 in Dublin. Joe Schmidt’s side had to settle for a third-place finish, picking up wins away to Scotland and Italy and beating France at home.

England looked like champions elect after their win at the Aviva Stadium, but their challenge faltered under the Millennium Stadium roof as they were beaten 21-13 by the eventual winners.

Wales celebrate their 2020 Grand Slam win. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Fresh faces

There is an added uncertaintly to this year’s Championship given four teams head into it under new management, and four teams have new captains.

Ireland: Coach -Andy Farrell Captain - Johnny Sexton

England: Coach - Eddie Jones Captain - Owen Farrell

Wales: Coach - Wayne Pivac Captain - Alun Wyn Jones

France: Coach - Fabien Galthié Captain - Charles Ollivon

Scotland: Coach - Gregor Townsend Captain - Stuart Hogg

Italy: Coach - Franco Smith Captain - Luca Bigi

Eddie Jones is heading into his fifth Six Nations as England coach, making him the longest servant at this year’s tournament.

New Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Team news - Ireland v Scotland

Ireland

Andy Farrell has handed a debut to Caelan Doris with the uncapped Ronan Kelleher also on the bench. Conor Murray retains his place ahead of John Cooney.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour (Leinster); Andrew Conway (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Conor Murray (Munster); Cian Healy (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), David Kilcoyne (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster).

Caelan Doris is set to make his Ireland debut against Scotland on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Scotland

Gregor Townsend will announce his team on Thursday afternoon, with Adam Hastings set to start at outhalf in place of Finn Russell who has been dropped after missing training following a late night drinking session.

Recent history

Ireland have dominated Scotland over the last decade or so, winning eight of the last 12 Six Nations clashes between the pair. Their most recent meeting came in slightly more exotic surroundings however, in the opening Pool A fixture of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The match was framed as a battle for supremacy in the pool and Ireland were dominant in Yokohama, running out convincing 27-3 winners. However, both sides would go on to lose to Japan with Ireland making it into the knockout stages and Scotland crashing out.

Ultimately, it was a disappointing tournament for both teams and there will be plenty of demons to banish on Saturday. . .

Tadhg furlong scores during Ireland’s 27-3 win over Scotland at the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Who’s tournament favourite?

England’s journey to the Rugby World Cup final makes them clear favourites to lift this year’s title - although a Grand Slam is perhaps unlikely. . .

Grand Slam

England 13-8

Ireland 9-1

Wales 12-1

France 14-1

Scotland 66-1

Italy 2000-1

No Grand Slam 5-4

Championship

England 4-5

Ireland 4-1

Wales 11-2

France 11-2

Scotland 25-1

Italy 1000-1

Triple crown

England 10-11

Ireland 6-1

Wales 11-1

Scotland 50-1

No winner 2-1

What’s the weekend betting?

Wales 1-50 Italy 14-1 Draw 66-1 (Wales -23.5 4-5)

Ireland 1-7 Scotland 5-1 Draw 40-1 (Ireland -13 10-11)

France 8-5 England 4-7 Draw 22-1 (England -4 10-11)

Any spares?

For Ireland’s opening Six Nations fixture, in Dublin, on a Saturday evening? Good luck! However, if you happened to be in Cardiff this weekend you can still buy tickets for Wales against Italy, which are available HERE.

Who’s on the whistle?

Wales v Italy - Luke Pearce (England)

Ireland v Scotland - Mathieu Raynal (France)

France v England - Nigel Owens (Wales)

How’s the weather looking?

The forecast for Dublin on Saturday is for a bit of wind, a bit of rain and high temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. Mild, windy and wet - more of the same, basically.

Do say

The future’s bright, the future’s Andy Farrell!

Don’t say

Farrell out!