Six Nations: Hugo Keenan can take comfort from seventh outing in Irish shirt

There is an ability in some sports top players possess, which coaches call emergent intelligence or premeditation. It comes from training for Plan A. But Plan A never happens. It’s no different in rugby. Players train for Plan A and it doesn’t happen.

In a match where Plan A departs early and the team are left playing with 14 men for all but 14 minutes, players are asked to make dramatic adjustments and forced to find good decisions under greater pressure. There has to be an element of premeditation, which is picking up early cues and setting up to anticipate.