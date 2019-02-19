Six Nations: Garry Ringrose set to miss Ireland’s clash with Italy

Garry Ringrose will not be available for selection for Ireland’s Six Nations Championship match against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday (3.0pm, Irish time). Ireland have retained a 34-man training squad.

The Leinster centre missed the Scotland match with a hamstring strain he sustained against England and despite making good progress won’t be risked and will instead spend a third week rehabilitating at Leinster.

Rhys Ruddock picked up a hamstring strain in training and is also under medical supervision with the province.

Andrew Porter, who came on against England and Scotland, will play a Pro14 match for Leinster against the Southern Kings at the RDS on Friday night, in order to get match minutes. Munster’s John Ryan is likely to provide back-up for Tadhg Furlong in Rome.

Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne trained with Ireland on Tuesday morning as did Munster centre Chris Farrell (knee). Will Addison has a lower back issue and will continue to rehabilitate under the medical care of Ulster.

Henderson however has a disciplinary hearing hanging over him after being cited following Ulster’s 8-0 win over the Ospreys.