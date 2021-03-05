Six Nations: French government give France green light to play on

England game on with findings of Les Bleus’ investigation into Covid outbreak approved

The French government have given Fabien Galthie’s France the green light to resume action in the Six Nations. Photograph: Franck Fife/Getty/AFP

The French government have given Fabien Galthie’s France the green light to resume action in the Six Nations. Photograph: Franck Fife/Getty/AFP

 

Any doubt over England’s Six Nations clash with France taking place as scheduled has faded after the findings of Les Bleus’ investigation into their coronavirus outbreak were approved by the French government.

A meeting on Friday morning between French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte, education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and sports minister Roxana Maracineanu resulted in the Championship favourites being given the green light to continue playing.

Maracineanu had threatened to withdraw France because of the outbreak which saw 12 players and four back room staff, including head coach Fabien Galthie, test positive for Covid-19, forcing the postponement of the round three match against Scotland.

It emerged that Galthie left the squad’s bubble on the opening weekend to watch his son play rugby, while members of the squad also went out to eat waffles when in Rome to play Italy.

However, France have been cleared of any wrongdoing with Blanquer describing the coronavirus safety measures in place as “well developed”, although he added that “you can never be too vigilant”.

In response to the last point, Laporte has stated “now, no more leaving the hotel. It’s belt and braces”.

France face England at Twickenham on Saturday week with their showdown against Scotland in Paris set to be rearranged for March 26th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.