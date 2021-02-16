Six Nations: France head coach Fabian Galthié tests positive for Covid-19

France’s head coach Fabian Galthié has tested positive for Covid-19, the French rugby federation said, after the country’s Six Nations squad went into isolation following another staff member’s positive test.

Galthié had previously returned a negative Covid-19 result after returning from Sunday’s win over Ireland in Dublin but he was re-tested later on Tuesday and was found to be positive for the virus. The federation did not say where the squad is isolating.

It said in a statement that additional tests will be conducted at the National Rugby Centre on Wednesday, with more tests to be conducted on Friday and one more round of testing at the national centre on Sunday.

France, who are leading the Six Nations standings with nine points after two wins from two games, are due to face Scotland on February 28th.

The 31-member squad for the Scotland game will be announced on Wednesday.

In a statement the IRFU said: “All members of the Ireland squad and backroom team undertook routine PCR testing on Monday producing no positive results. The group will undergo further routine testing again this week as per our protocols.”