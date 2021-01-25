Six Nations 2021: Jacob Stockdale left out of Ireland squad
Andy Farrell has named two uncapped players in his 36-man selection
Jacob Stockdale has been left out of the Ireland squad for the Six Nations. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Jacob Stockdale was a notable absentee from Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad, which included uncapped duo Craig Casey and Tom O’Toole.
Head coach Andy Farrell said Ulster back Stockdale would “not be available to us” as he named a 36-man selection for the tournament.
Outhalf Johnny Sexton will captain his country for a second successive Championship campaign, while Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and James Lowe were all selected, despite injury concerns.
Gerry Thornley’s full report to follow...
Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships
Backs (17)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 24 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps (C)
Forwards (19)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures
Wales v Ireland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Sunday February 7th, KO 15.00
Virgin / BBC
Ireland v France
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Sunday February 14th, KO 15.00
Virgin / ITV
Italy v Ireland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Saturday February 27th, KO 14.15
Virgin / ITV
Scotland v Ireland
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday March 14th, KO 15.00
Virgin / BBC
Ireland v England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Saturday March 20th, KO 16.45
Virgin / ITV