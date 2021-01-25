Six Nations 2021: Jacob Stockdale left out of Ireland squad

Jacob Stockdale was a notable absentee from Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad, which included uncapped duo Craig Casey and Tom O’Toole.

Head coach Andy Farrell said Ulster back Stockdale would “not be available to us” as he named a 36-man selection for the tournament.

Outhalf Johnny Sexton will captain his country for a second successive Championship campaign, while Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and James Lowe were all selected, despite injury concerns.

Gerry Thornley’s full report to follow...

Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps (C)

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday February 7th, KO 15.00

Virgin / BBC

Ireland v France

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sunday February 14th, KO 15.00

Virgin / ITV

Italy v Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Saturday February 27th, KO 14.15

Virgin / ITV

Scotland v Ireland

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday March 14th, KO 15.00

Virgin / BBC

Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday March 20th, KO 16.45

Virgin / ITV