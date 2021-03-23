Six Nations 2021: Gerry Thornley’s team of the tournament

Granted, a team of the tournament is somewhat premature given the rearranged France-Scotland game next Friday could yet decide the title and alter selections in one or two positions, as last Saturday’s round five has done here. But so be it.

Perhaps there is a hint of green-tinged glasses in picking five Irishmen, and this was heavily influenced by last Saturday’s events in the Aviva where, for example, Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne both eclipsed Maro Itoje, who has been England’s best forward but a tad too penalty prone.