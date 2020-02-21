Six Nations 2020: England v Ireland - England player profiles

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Age: 27

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 98kg (15st 6lbs)

Caps: 41

Switches from left wing to fullback following an injury to George Furbank, he gets huge distance in his kicking game and is a real threat on the ball. Ireland will go after him aerially.

14 Jonny May (Leicester)

Age: 28

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 90kgs (14st 2lbs)

Caps: 54

Among the quickest wingers in the world – as he demonstrated against France – if given a scintilla of space he can be lethal. He’s scored three tries against Ireland in the past.

Manu Tuilagi has recovered from a groin injury and takes his place in the England midfield. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester)

Age: 28

Height: 6’

Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 41

He has recovered from the groin issue that saw him limp off against France. He likes playing against Ireland, having won on all five occasions. Massively physical on both sides of the ball.

12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, capt)

Age: 28

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 93kg (14st 7lbs)

Caps: 81

England’s captain and definitely someone to whom his team-mates look to and respect. A ferocious competitor, a talented player and generally an excellent place kicker.

11 Jonathan Joseph (Bath)

Age: 28

Height: 6’

Weight: 91kg (14st 4lbs)

Caps: 49

An outside centre by trade, his basic speed ensures that he won’t look out of place on the wing. A talented footballer who glides over the ground, he should be able to adapt to his new role.

10 George Ford (Leicester)

Age: 26

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 87kg (13st 10lbs)

Caps: 67

Eddie Jones has come to realise how important a cog Ford is when the team is at its best. A gifted playmaker, his range of passing and kicking is superb, albeit teams target him in defence.

9 Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Age: 30

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 88kg (13st 12lbs)

Caps: 97

There’s been a touch of the revolving door at scrumhalf for England in this season’s Six Nations. Youngs is restored to the starting team and will be hoping to respond by finding his best form.

1 Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Age: 29

Height: 6’

Weight: 120kg (18st 3lbs)

Caps: 69

A colourful character in every respect that sometimes distracts from his ability, which is first-rate. The more physical the better he’ll enjoy it.

Jamie George has become one of the top hookers in the world game. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

2 Jamie George (Saracens)

Age: 29

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 113kg (17st 11lbs)

Caps: 47

One of the top hookers in world rugby, his work-rate is impressive both in attack and defence while his lineout throwing is generally assured. He is one of England’s key players.

3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Age: 26

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 122 kg (19st 2lbs)

Caps: 33

Occasionally spiky he possesses the power and hands to offer plenty going forward and also likes to make big hits in defence. Control, temperament-wise, is important to his effectiveness.

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Age: 25

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 116kg (18st 3lbs)

Caps: 36

A supremely talented athlete and a brilliant rugby player, he is an annoying, aggravating presence for the opposition, particularly at the breakdown. He plays the game with great intelligence.

5 George Kruis (Saracens)

Age: 29

Height: 6’ 5”

Weight: 118kgs (18st 8lbs)

Caps: 29

England’s lineout tactician, he’ll be looking to ensure a steady platform and also trying to pinch a few Irish throws. He gets through plenty of work around the pitch.

6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton)

Age: 30

Height: 6’ 7”

Weight: 115kg (18st 1lb)

Caps: 83

As a young player made his name with some thunderous tackles but has rounded out his game. A fine athlete, he’ll be looking to punish Irish ball carriers.

Sam Underhill is a nuisance that Ireland will have to negate at Twickenham. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

7 Sam Underhill (Bath)

Age: 23.

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 103kg (16st 3lbs)

Caps: 17

An unrelenting presence at the breakdown and a nuisance to deal with there, Ireland will need to ensure that their clearing out is accurate.

8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Age: 21

Height: 6’

Weight: 102kg (16st 1lb)

Caps: 21

Ostensibly an openside flanker, Eddie Jones’s decision to move him to number eight in the absence of Billy Vunipola has divided opinion but there is no doubting his ability.