Sexton and Henshaw to continue rehab with Ireland camp
Andy Farrell’s side look to bounce back from England defeat against Georgia on Sunday
Johnny Sexton was waterboy for Ireland against England. Photograph: Craig Mercer/Inpho
Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will “continue their respective rehab programmes” ahead of this weekend’s final Autumn Nations Cup group fixture against Georgia, according to the IRFU.
Sexton and Henshaw both missed last weekend’s 18-7 defeat to England at Twickenham, after they picked up injuries during Ireland’s win over Wales on Friday November 13th.
Meanwhile Leinster prop Ed Byrne was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad at Twickenham with tightness in his calf, Eric O’Sullivan has joined up with the Irish squad as cover.
Ireland meet Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 2pm), before what is likely to be a finals meeting with Scotland the week after.