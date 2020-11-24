Sexton and Henshaw to continue rehab with Ireland camp

Andy Farrell’s side look to bounce back from England defeat against Georgia on Sunday

Johnny Sexton was waterboy for Ireland against England. Photograph: Craig Mercer/Inpho

Johnny Sexton was waterboy for Ireland against England. Photograph: Craig Mercer/Inpho

 

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will “continue their respective rehab programmes” ahead of this weekend’s final Autumn Nations Cup group fixture against Georgia, according to the IRFU.

Sexton and Henshaw both missed last weekend’s 18-7 defeat to England at Twickenham, after they picked up injuries during Ireland’s win over Wales on Friday November 13th.

Meanwhile Leinster prop Ed Byrne was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad at Twickenham with tightness in his calf, Eric O’Sullivan has joined up with the Irish squad as cover.

Ireland meet Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 2pm), before what is likely to be a finals meeting with Scotland the week after.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.