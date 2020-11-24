Sexton and Henshaw to continue rehab with Ireland camp

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will “continue their respective rehab programmes” ahead of this weekend’s final Autumn Nations Cup group fixture against Georgia, according to the IRFU.

Sexton and Henshaw both missed last weekend’s 18-7 defeat to England at Twickenham, after they picked up injuries during Ireland’s win over Wales on Friday November 13th.

Meanwhile Leinster prop Ed Byrne was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad at Twickenham with tightness in his calf, Eric O’Sullivan has joined up with the Irish squad as cover.

Ireland meet Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 2pm), before what is likely to be a finals meeting with Scotland the week after.