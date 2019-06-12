Semi-finals a bridge too far for Ireland U-20s

Ireland Under-20 38 Italy Under-20 14

Ireland’s bonus point victory is probably not going to be enough to see them through to the semi-finals of the World Junior Championship - it will depend on other matches to be played later today - but it should in no way detract from the remarkable physical effort that this young squad produced to secure a deserved win.

Playing a third game in eight days, Ireland battled fatigue, injury and a mini Italian revival either side of half-time to forge a hard-earned victory on a day when the mercury exceeded 22 degrees in Santa Fe.

Ireland scored four tires in the first half through prop Michael Milne, centre Cormac Foley, number eight Azur Allison and wing Rob Russell with the outstanding outhalf Ben Healy kicking all four conversions and a penalty.

There were just two minutes to the interval when Italian coach Fabio Roselli made five changes simultaneously to his starting line-up. Ireland were left to rue a little sloppiness either side of half-time that saw them concede tries to Italian scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco and a penalty try one minute after the re-start. Paolo Garbisi converted both and at 31-14, Ireland’s points differential looked less rosy.

A try from Ryan Baird, who had a brilliant game, converted again by the imperious Healy, nudged Ireland out to a 38-14 lead going into the final quarter but exhaustion saw Noel McNamara’s side make a series of unforced errors as they chased further scores.

Scoring sequence 6 mins: Milne try, Healy conversion, 7-0; 10: Healy penalty, 10-0; 15: Foley try, Healy conversion, 17-0; 33: Allison try, Healy conversion, 24-0; 36: Russell try, Healy conversion, 31-0; 40 (+4): Fusco try, Garbisi conversion, 31-7. Half-time: 31-7. 41: penalty try, 31-14; 56: Baird try, Healy conversion, 38-14.

Ireland U-20: J Flannery (Shannon); A Kernohan (QUB), L Turner (Dublin University, capt), C Foley (St Mary’s College), R Russell (Dublin University); B Healy (Garryowen), C Reilly (Buccaneers); J Wycherley (Young Munster), J McKee (Old Belvedere), M Milne (UCD); T Ahern (Shannon), R Baird (Dublin University); D McCann (Banbridge), C Booth (Sale Sharks), A Allison (Ballymena). Replacements: N Murray (Buccaneers) for Booth 10 mins; C Ryan (UCD) for Ahern 30 mins; J Wren (Cork Constitution) for Kernohan 40 (+2); T Clarkson (Dublin University) for Wycherley 43 mins; D Tierney-Martin (Corinthians) for McKee 50 mins; L Clohessy (Shannon) for McCann 59 mins; M O’Reilly (Dublin University) for Flannery 77 mins; D Ryan (UCD) for Foley 77 mins.

Italy U-20: A Capuozzo; J Trulla, F Mori, D Mazza, C Lai; P Garbisi, A Fusco; L Michelini, N Taddia, M Nocera; N Stoian, T Parolo; A Maurizi, D Ruggeri (capt), A Koffi. Replacements: M Drudi for Michelini 38 mins; F Alongi for Nocera 38 mins; A Marinello for Taddia 38 mins; M Finotto for Koffi 38 mins; L Zambonin for Stoian 38 mins; G Bertacci for Mazza 45 mins; Chianuzzi for Maurizi 56 mins; Da Rae for Garbisi 56 mins.

Referee: R Raivhenge (South Africa)