Seán O’Brien’s Lions stunner shortlisted for try of the year

Ireland flanker finished off the try of the tour in opening All Blacks Test at Eden Park

Patrick Madden

Seán O’Brien touches down to score against the All Blacks at Eden Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Seán O’Brien touches down to score against the All Blacks at Eden Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

It was one of the moments of the sporting summer - a score which made the world take notice and let the supposedly invincible All Blacks know they were in a real fight.

June 24th 2017, the opening Test at Eden Park. The touring Lions were trailing 13-3 to world champions New Zealand.

The ball is kicked deep to Welsh fullback Liam Williams. Williams sells Kieran Read and ghosts infield, before straightening up and leaving Sonny Bill Williams on the deck with twisted blood.

He cruises up to halfway, assessing his options before being swamped by an inevitable wave of Kiwi cover.

But before he’s submerged he sees compatiot Jonathan Davies making a perfect supporting run off the shoulder and sets the centre free.

Davies finds Elliot Daly on the left wing and he intricately uses the smallest of green spaces to stand up Anton Lienert-Brown and get down the outside, finding Davies with a return ball.

Davies is inside the five-metre and Beauden Barrett is in a spin. The All Blacks outhalf holds up his man but Davies turns - turns to see the Tullow Tank steaming in to support.

Sean O’Brien takes the ball, steps and is over the line - the Lions had roared for the first time.

Warren Gatland’s tourists went on to lose that opening Test 30-15, but O’Brien’s try was the first significant marker they laid down, and a sign of things to come as the series was eventually drawn 1-1.

And O’Brien’s stunning score has now been named on the shortlist for the International Rugby Players’ Association’s try of the year award.

O’Brien’s score is one of four shortlisted for the award - Portia Woodman’s effort for New Zealand women against the USA, Joaquin Tuculet’s score for Argentina against England and Georgia Under-20 scrum-half Gela Aprasidze’s effort against Ireland are also in the running.

Should O’Brien win try of the year he would be emulating his backrow companion Jamie Heaslip, whose score against Italy in the Six Nations earned him the 2016 award.

The winner will be determined by a Twitter vote, which opens on November 9th and closes on November 26th.

Previous winners:

2016 - Jamie Heaslip (Ireland) - Ireland v Italy
2015 - Julian Savea (New Zealand) - New Zealand v France
2014 - Francois Hougaard (South Africa) - South Africa v New Zealand
2013 - Beauden Barrett (New Zealand) - New Zealand v France
2012 - Bryan Habana (South Africa) - South Africa v New Zealand
2011 - Radike Samo (Australia) - Australia v New Zealand
2010 - Chris Ashton (England) - England v Australia
2009 - Jaque Fourie (South Africa) - South Africa v British and Irish Lions
2008 - Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland) - Australia v Ireland
2007 - Takudzwa Ngwenya (USA) - South Africa v USA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.