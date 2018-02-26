Seán O’Brien ruled out of Leinster’s clash with the Scarlets

Irish flanker Seán O’Brien is unavailable for selection for Leinster’s Pro14 League away match against Scarlets on Saturday.

It means his participation in Ireland’s fourth match of the Six Nations Championship against Scotland in Dublin the following week is highly unlikely.

While O’Brien has returned to training with Leinster and the coaches are upbeat about his progression from a hip injury that has kept him out of Ireland’s opening three matches, he won’t be fit enough to face the Welsh side on Saturday.

Subsequently he is unlikely to be in a position for Irish coach Joe Schmidt to consider him to face a confident Scotland.

The 30-year-old flanker underwent a small procedure in January after seeing a specialist to address some tightness in his hip when less invasive treatment proved unsuccessful.

“Sean O’Brien has returned to running and will look to step up his rehabilitation further this week from a hip injury,” said a Leinster statement.

There was better news for Garry Ringrose who suffered a late hit in Leinster’s demolition of South African side Southern Kings. The Irish outside centre, who has returned to play following an ankle injury last month, came through the Pro14 league game with no issues.

Hooker James Tracy also came though his first game back after injury with no concerns, while Rory O’Loughlin will be further assessed this week. O’Loughlin came through his HIA Return to Play Protocols.

Outhalf Ross Byrne is in a similar position and will be assessed over the coming days. Byrne took a knock to his hip against the Scarlets, which requires further attention.

Leinster have a number of high profile players unavailable including flanker Josh van der Flier, who is on crutches following a procedure to his knee.

Luke McGrath (knee), Robbie Henshaw (shoulder), van der Flier (knee), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), Cahal Marsh (toe) and Tom Daly (knee) are all unavailable for selection this week.