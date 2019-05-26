Seán O’Brien ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup plans

Backrow forward set to undergo hip operation as Ireland career looks at an end

Seán O’Brien has been ruled out of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup plans and will undergo a hip operation that is set to keep him sidelined for six months. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Seán O’Brien’s Ireland international career looks at an end after the backrow forward was ruled out of the World Cup.

The 32-year-old Leinster player is to undergo a hip operation in the coming weeks that is expected to keep him sidelined for six months. The Tullow man is joining London Irish next season, which will end his involvement with the international set-up.

O’Brien made his Ireland debut in 2009 and has won 56 caps. He has also been capped five times for the British and Irish Lions.

O’Brien lifted the Guinness Pro 14 trophy at Celtic Park on Saturday after Leinster’s 18-15 victory over Glasgow Warriors and it was Leinster head coach Leo Cullen who confirmed O’Brien’s injury news on Sunday.

A statement realesed by Leinster Rugby read: “Unfortunately Cullen has confirmed that back row Seán O’Brien – who lifted the Pro 14 trophy yesterday in Celtic Park on behalf of the 57 Leinster players that competed over the 23 game domestic season – will undergo surgery in the next few weeks for a hip injury and as a result will be ruled out of action for up to six months. As a result he has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.”

