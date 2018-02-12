Scottish police speak to French players over report of sexual assault

Police Scotland have ‘established no crime has been committed’ after holding plane
France head coach Jacques Brunel. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Police have questioned French rugby players in connection with a report of a sexual assault.

Police Scotland said they spoke to a number of potential witnesses at Edinburgh Airport and “established that no crime has been committed”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday 12th February, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.

“These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed.”

The police report was made following the French team’s defeat by Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The plane carrying the players was grounded while police inquiries were carried out.

The official Twitter account of FFR, Rugby France, earlier tweeted: “The FFR confirms that some players are being heard by the Scottish authorities.”

The chartered Jet2 flight to Paris was due to leave at around 11am but is stuck on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We have a plane that was due to leave at 11am that has not left yet.”

Reports had suggested police became involved after an incident in the Tigerlily bar on Edinburgh’s George Street.

Events Manager Jo McKinnell said the French players were in the bar on Sunday evening but said there were no incidents.

