Scotland’s Huw Jones out for the rest of the Six Nations

Glasgow Warriors midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury during loss to Ireland

Ireland’s John Cooney goes to tackle Huw Jones of Scotland during their Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s John Cooney goes to tackle Huw Jones of Scotland during their Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Scotland centre Huw Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations due to the knee injury sustained against Ireland last weekend.

Jones, 25, started Scotland’s first two matches at outside centre, in the opening 33-20 win against Italy and last Saturday’s 13-22 defeat to Ireland.

“Scotland centre Huw Jones is unlikely to play any further part in the 2019 Guinness Six Nations, ” Scottish Rugby said in a statement.

“The Glasgow Warriors midfielder sustained knee ligament damage in the national team’s round two defeat to Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, with scan results suggesting the injury recovery time would likely be beyond the reaches of the current campaign.”

Scottish Rugby said Jones had returned to Glasgow Warriors for treatment, while team-mate Stuart Hogg’s shoulder injury was still being assessed.

“Full-back Stuart Hogg damaged shoulder ligaments early in the first-half of the same game and is now under the joint care of the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland medical teams, with his rehabilitation progress and review ongoing,” Scottish Rugby added.

Scotland are third in the Six Nations table behind leaders England and Wales and their next match is against France in Paris on Saturday, February 23rd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.