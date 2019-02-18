Scotland’s Finn Russell could face France despite head injury

Outhalf went off for Racing 92, coach Gregor Townsend adds six players to his squad

Updated: 4 minutes ago

Finn Russell could face France despite going off with a head injury while playing for Racing 92. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Finn Russell has joined up with the Scotland squad and has not been ruled out of Saturday’s game against France despite going off with a head injury while playing for Racing 92 on Sunday.

Russell went off before the break against Toulouse and failed the initial head injury assessment. But he was symptom-free on Monday after arriving in Edinburgh and will undergo further tests to see if he can be back playing after the minimum six-day recovery period.

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson said: “He’s with us in the training group today. Obviously it was seen that he didn’t meet the criteria to return to the field of play.

“From now on it’s an assessment process. Six days from the game is Saturday and there’s a process all players go through in that period of time. We have just got to go with our experienced and outstanding medical staff.”

Head Gregor Townsend has added six players to his squad ahead of theSix Nations clash in Paris, including Worcester stand-off Duncan Weir.

Edinburgh backrow Magnus Bradbury and Glasgow front-row pair Zander Fagerson and George Turner come in after making successful returns from injury over the weekend. Edinburgh backs Dougie Fife and James Johnstone also come in.

Injured Glasgow pair George Horne (shoulder) and Stafford McDowall (ankle) drop out along with frontrow forwards David Cherry, Murray McCallum and Jake Kerr.

Fullback Stuart Hogg has been ruled out of the France game after suffering a shoulder injury last time out against Ireland, but he will be monitored with a view to returning later in the tournament.

