Scotland lock Sam Skinner ruled out of World Cup with hamstring injury

Glasgow Warriors secondrow Tim Swinson called up as cover

Scotland lock Sam Skinner, seen here in action against France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont at Murrayfield, has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Scotland lock Sam Skinner, seen here in action against France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont at Murrayfield, has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

 

Scotland lock Sam Skinner has been ruled out of next month’s Rugby World Cup after injuring his hamstring in last weekend’s win over France, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.

Skinner was helped off the pitch after 65 minutes into Scotland’s 17-14 win at Murrayfield on Saturday. The Exeter Chiefs secondrow later had scans that confirmed he would not have enough time to recover ahead of the tournament in Japan.

“Skinner had the muscle scanned at Spire Murrayfield Hospital on the evening of the match, with the time taken to recover deemed insufficient to play a meaningful part in Scotland’s Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign,” Scottish Rugby said in a statement.

Glasgow Warriors secondrow Tim Swinson, who has 38 Scotland caps, has been called up as cover. Scotland’s Pool A campaign begins on September 22nd when they take on Ireland in Yokohama.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.