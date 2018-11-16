Scotland captain says his side are braced for tough South Africa test

Greig Laidlaw claims South Africa’s recent victory over New Zealand is a true indication of the size of Scotland’s task

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Scotland’s Greig Laidlaw: “We had a good win here last weekend against a strong Fijian team.” Photograph: Reuters/Lee Smith

Scotland’s Greig Laidlaw: “We had a good win here last weekend against a strong Fijian team.” Photograph: Reuters/Lee Smith

 

Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, Saturday, 5.20pm (Live on BBC2)

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw says his side are braced for a tough test against South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday. Scotland have won just five of their previous 26 meetings with the Springboks, the last of which was eight years ago when Gregor Townsend was assistant coach for a 21-17 triumph.

South Africa, who have outscored Scotland by 15 tries to one in the last three meetings, lost to England and beat France in two close-fought matches on tour so far.

Laidlaw, though, says their recent victory over New Zealand is a true indication of the size of Scotland’s task. “It’s going to be a hard Test match, that’s for sure. They’re a very good side, and they’re coming off the back of victory against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence, coming back to win well last week against France. It’s going to be tough but we’re looking forward to it. We had a good win here last weekend against a strong Fijian team. It comes back to us, we’ve prepared pretty well all week.”

Scotland head coach Townsend has made six changes to the team that started last week’s game against Fiji.

Centre Huw Jones, whose professional career began in South Africa, is the only new name in the backline, but Townsend has brought Gordon Reid, Stuart McInally, Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis and Hamish Watson into a beefed-up pack for what he has described as “the biggest physical challenge in world rugby”.

South Africa make two changes with the introduction of lock RG Snyman and scrumhalf Embrose Papier.

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Pete Horne, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (capt); Gordon Reid, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel; Ben Toolis, Jonny Gray; Sam Skinner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Josh Strauss, Jamie Ritchie, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Chris Harris.

SOUTH AFRICA: Willie le Roux; Sbu Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi; Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; RG Snyman, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Francois Louw, Ivan van Zyl, Elton Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.