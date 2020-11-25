Ryan happy to get back to leading by example when Sexton returns

Although he will again captain Ireland for Sunday’s final group game against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 2pm) James Ryan has no designs on keeping the job long-term. Instead, he will quite happily welcome back Johnny Sexton for the concluding playoff game at home on Saturday week, most probably against Scotland.

Asked if he’d like to hold on to the captaincy, Ryan stated: “No. Hopefully Johnny will be back next week and he’ll be back leading the side. It’s something I’ve enjoyed, but he’s team captain.”

Reflecting on his first experience in the role, Ryan said that while his week was slightly different “once the game started, I kind of forgot I was captain, to be honest. Apart from dealing with the ref, I was just doing my own game.”

He also reiterated his pride in his team-mates.

“I think we fronted up massively, I think we defended really well at times but we just weren’t clinical enough. We’re getting opportunities from creating pressure but we just need to nail those moments.

“At this level, if you’ve got four big moments and four big opportunities, you’ve got to take three of them anyway. We’re trying to find that clinical edge so it was a bit of a mixed bag for us.”

These learnings, particularly from the recent defeats in Paris and London, can be rectified by the pressure they put on each other in training.

“We’ve just got to be good enough players to have the ability to have that bit of calmness, to see pictures and react accordingly. It’s definitely a focus point for us over the next two weeks in a couple more games. We’re obviously looking to finish on a high now and be brimming going into the Six Nations.”

Caelan Doris was one of the standout performers for Ireland against England at Twickenham. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ryan admitted that Ireland could have coped “a bit better at times” with the pressure applied by England’s defence and added: “We have to be a bit more clinical. When we get into their 22, when we’ve got a bit more calmness about us, we’re able to see pictures and play to the space as opposed to trying to run over them or run into them all the time.

“They put pressure on us but it’s just making sure that we find that calmness in those moments.”

Ryan also conceded that Ireland needed more “urgency” to reduce the number of turnovers they conceded at the breakdown.

“We’ve got to be there earlier and see threats. Another thing is probably in our carry, we were a bit high at times. We were a bit ‘chesty’. I think if we drop the height it will allow us to be able to absorb those impacts a bit better and make the job of the barrels much easier because if we’re not getting hit back, if we’re going forward, I think our ruck would be much stronger as a result.”

Ryan was also calling the lineouts in Twickenham and he absolved Rónan Kelleher of all blame for what was seen as an overthrow which led to Jonny May’s breakaway try.

“What looks like an overthrow to everyone else isn’t an overthrow to us. That movement is about two feet forward than it should be. So, it’s the correct throw that Rónan is throwing all week but because we’re further up the line than we should be it’s an over-throw. So, it’s little things like that for us. Those fine margins that we need to fix. Set piece is so important at this level.

“The other side of things was we maybe thought we had too much. We build up a [lineout] menu early in the week and maybe it’s about simplifying it and taking more off it so we can just be really good at a small amount of options.

“Another learning is maybe we need a bit more movement and variety at times so we don’t always have to drive against these big teams – that we can play little other plays. I hope that paints the picture that it’s a number of things, a number of learnings we’ll take from it.”

Pointing to the mistakes Ireland made in the build-up England’s two tries, as well as “six points from stupid penalties, one of which was from myself,” and again acknowledging England’s “brilliant” defence, Ryan maintained: “I don’t think we’re very far from being able to go toe-to-toe with the world’s top couple of teams. As I said, we’ll take confidence from that.

“Yes, we’ve got to learn and really digest and make sure we’re not repeating the same mistakes but at the same time if we’re a bit more accurate and are not giving them that access into the game, I think these games will be very close.

“We’ll see how we go in the next couple of weeks and we’ve got a Six Nations to come around after that and we’ll get an understanding then of where we are but I don’t think we’re far away.”

In the meantime, the 24-year-old first-time captain expressed the hope that the Irish public stays patient with this team.

“As you say it was a relatively inexperienced side in comparison to some of those [English] guys who’d been together for 10 years and I was proud of the lads. I thought we really fronted up defensively. Guys like Caelan Doris really stood up.

“Although we didn’t finish those opportunities that we [got], I thought we kept slamming on the door and kept working very hard for each other. We’ll take massive confidence from that physicality that the lads showed. Now the next layer of that is about being a bit smarter.”