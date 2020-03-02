Ryan Baird joins up with Ireland squad for training

Leinster secondrow is fresh from hat-trick against Glasgow in the Pro 14

Leinster’s Ryan Baird evades a tackle from George Horne of Glasgow on his way to scoring a try during the Guinness Pro 14 game at the RDS. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Leinster’s Ryan Baird evades a tackle from George Horne of Glasgow on his way to scoring a try during the Guinness Pro 14 game at the RDS. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

 

Leinster’s Ryan Baird will train with Ireland for the early part of the week as a 35-man squad convened at Abbotstown to prepare for Saturday week’s Six Nations Championship match against France at the Stade de France.

Ireland had been due to face Italy at the Aviva stadium on Saturday but that game was postponed on Government advice due to coronavirus. Six Nations Rugby and its constituent members are in Paris as part of a World Rugby meeting, at which they’ll discuss the feasibility of fulfilling the remaining tournament fixtures in the current climate.

Baird, the 20-year-old secondrow, is fresh from his man-of-the-match performance in Leinster’s Guinness Pro 14 victory over the Glasgow Warriors at the RDS, a match in which he scored a hat-trick of tries, previously trained with the group as one of the ‘development players’ at a pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal.

Will Connors was promoted to the senior squad while the other two development players were Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune and Leinster outhalf Harry Byrne, who started in the win over Glasgow. There are no Pro 14 fixtures this weekend or All-Ireland League club games for that matter.

Connacht duo – hooker Dave Heffernan and secondrow Ultan Dillane – will link up with Andy Farrell’s national squad upon their return from South Africa on Monday afternoon. The pair played their part in Connacht’s 29-19 victory over the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

Ulster’s Will Addison continues to rehabilitate a calf injury at his province while Cian Healy, who picked up a hip issue in the defeat to England, is working his way back to fitness at Leinster.

IRELAND SQUAD

Backs (15)
Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Dave Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster), Will Connors (Leinster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jack McGrath (Ulster), Jack O’Donoghue (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.