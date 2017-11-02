RWC 2019: Ireland begin Japan World Cup against Scotland

Ireland’s opening fixture of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan be against familiar foes Scotland.

Joe Schmidt’s side take on their Six Nations rivals in Yokohama on Sunday 22nd September - with the game kicking off at 8.45am Irish time.

Ireland will then face host nation Japan in Shizuoka on Saturday September 28th and Irish fans will again require an early alarm for a 8.15am kick off.

Elsewhere current world champions New Zealand begin the defence of their crown in a heavyweight clash with South Africa on Yokohama on Saturday September 21st.

