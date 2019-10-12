Rugby World Cup: Samoa defend Bundee Aki after Ireland centre sees red

Coach Steve Jackson hopes World Rugby will ‘see sense’ after Aki’s red a for high tackle

Gavin Cummiskey at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium

Bundee Aki is consoled by Jack Lam after he is shown a red card during Ireland’s win over Samoa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Samoa coach Steve Jackson and captain Jack Lam have called on the World Rugby disciplinary committee to “see sense” by not suspending Bundee Aki for next week’s quarter-final despite a red card for a high tackle.

Aki was sent off by referee Nic Berry following arm to head contact that ended Ulupano Seuteni game just 29 minutes into Ireland’s 47-5 victory.

“I’ve known Bundee a long time,” said Jackson. “Hopefully the powers that be sees some sense and he gets to continue on at this tournament. He’s a great kid.

“Defenders got to make a decision in a split second. We all know that is extremely difficult. I wish him all the best.”

Lam added: “Hopefully it doesn’t rule Bundee out of the finals.”

After reviewing the incident the Australian referee felt he had no option but to show a red card as Aki was moving upwards into contact: “Direct contact to head with high degree of force. I’m not seeing enough to mitigate it down.”

Berry had yellow carded Samoa hooker Seilala Lam for arm to head contact with Jacob Stockdale after just five minutes.

“Illegal contact with a high degree of danger,” said Berry, “but there is mitigation as the player drops his hips.”

More to follow.

