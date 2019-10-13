Rugby World Cup: Japan storm past Scotland to make quarter-finals for first time

Ireland will now play double world champions New Zealand in the last eight next Saturday

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Japan’s wing Kenki Fukuoka scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Scotland at the International Stadium in Yokohama. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Japan’s wing Kenki Fukuoka scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Scotland at the International Stadium in Yokohama. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

 

Japan 28 Scotland 21

Winger Kenki Fukuoka produced two pieces of individual brilliance as a high-paced Japan advanced to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a 28-21 victory over Scotland at Yokohama on Sunday.

The win ensured Japan finished top of Pool A and will face Pool B runners-up South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday, with Ireland facing Pool B winners New Zealand on the same ground next Saturday.

Fukuoka scored tries either side of half-time as the tournament hosts were roared on by a sea of red and white jersey-wearing fans at Yokohama Stadium with a frenetic attacking game and ferocious defence.

Loosehead prop Keita Inagaki and Kotaro Matsushima also scored tries for the tournament hosts, who had to withstand a furious finish by Scotland as they battled back from 28-7 down with 30 minutes remaining.

Gavin Cummiskey’s report from Yokohama to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.