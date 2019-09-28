Rugby World Cup: Japan’s rising sons leave Ireland under a cloud

Host nation pull off shock victory in Shizuoka to leave Joe Schmidt’s men reeling

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Japan players celebrate scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool match against Ireland. Photo: William West/Getty Images

Japan players celebrate scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool match against Ireland. Photo: William West/Getty Images

 

Japan 19 Ireland 12

Japan have pulled off a huge shock by beating Ireland in Shizuoka to move to the top of Pool A and leave Ireland’s World Cup hopes on the brink.

Japan started quick but Ireland managed to weather the storm and slowly took control. Jack Carty was particularly impressive with boot to ball and it was his vision which created the first try.

A clutch of driven phases through the middle third sucked in the defence, and a perfect wide kick from Carty allowed Garry Ringrose to rise highest and then dot down the game’s first try.

Tamura slotted a penalty after Peter O’Mahony was ruled offside to put the hosts on the board, trailing 5-3.

Ireland steamrollered Japan in the scrum, however, punted the penalty upfield for a line-out - and from that platform Rob Kearney claimed the second try.

Carty chipped high deep in the Japan 22 and managed to tap his kick back into Kearney’s path, and the experienced full-back scooped up before dotting down.

Carty’s conversion pushed Ireland into a 12-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

However, Japan were not to be discouraged and two penalties before the break from Tamura put the hosts within just three points at half-time.

Japan kept on coming, time and again in the second half, and eventually Fukuoka crossed in the left corner.

CJ Stander collided with Chris Farrell in a bungled break from a scrum, gifting Japan the scrum deep in the Ireland 22.

The pumped-up hosts lapped up the chance, powering through the middle before whipping the ball wide.

Tamura’s fine conversion then put Japan into a 16-12 lead on the hour and the Japanese kicker increased the home side’s lead to seven points with a penalty in the closing stages.

From there the hosts held on for a shock but deserved victory.

Full report from Gerry Thornley to follow...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.