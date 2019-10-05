Rugby World Cup: Japan in Pool A driving seat after bonus point win over Samoa

Pressure returned to Ireland and Scotland after hosts do their bit in Toyota City

Gavin Cummiskey in Toyota City

Japan’s Kenki Fukuoka runs in to score a try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Samoa. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images

Japan’s Kenki Fukuoka runs in to score a try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Samoa. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images

 

Japan 38 Samoa 19

Jaco Peyper, the South African referee, penalised a Samoa scrum five metres from the try line deep in injury time for crooked put-in. It’s a decision that could have monumental implications on the final shape of Pool A. Japan packed down and after re-setting following a penalty, heroic Kotaro Matsushima skidded over for the bonus point try.

The victory puts Japan top of Ireland’s group, three points clear of Joe Schmidt’s men, with one match still to play. Scotland are expected to face Japan in Yokohama on October 13th with 10 points (provided they beat Russia with a bonus point), one shy of Ireland, who face Samoa in Fukuoka on October 12th.

Full Match Stats

Matsushima’s try, and Peyper’s decision, is forever etched in the history of this World Cup. It means every single moment matters in the remaining three games.

More to follow...

Scoring sequence – 3 mins: Y Tamura pen, 3-0; 7 mins: Y Tamura pen, 6-0; 9 mins: H Taefu pen, 6-3; 15 mins: H Taefu pen, 6-6; 23 mins: Y Tamura pen, 9-6; 24 mins: T Lafaele try, 14-6; Y Tamura con, 16-6; 34 mins: H Taefu pen, 16-9. Half-time. 44 mins: T Taefu pen, 16-12; 51 mins: Y Tamura pen, 19-12; 53 mins: K Himeno try, 24-12; Y Timura con, 26-12; 72 mins: H Taefu try, 26-17; H Taefu con, 26-19; 75 mins: K Fukuoka try, 31-19; 85 mins: K Matsushima try, 36-19; Y Tamura con, 38-19.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.