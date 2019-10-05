Rugby World Cup: Japan in Pool A driving seat after bonus point win over Samoa

Japan 38 Samoa 19

Jaco Peyper, the South African referee, penalised a Samoa scrum five metres from the try line deep in injury time for crooked put-in. It’s a decision that could have monumental implications on the final shape of Pool A. Japan packed down and after re-setting following a penalty, heroic Kotaro Matsushima skidded over for the bonus point try.

The victory puts Japan top of Ireland’s group, three points clear of Joe Schmidt’s men, with one match still to play. Scotland are expected to face Japan in Yokohama on October 13th with 10 points (provided they beat Russia with a bonus point), one shy of Ireland, who face Samoa in Fukuoka on October 12th.

Matsushima’s try, and Peyper’s decision, is forever etched in the history of this World Cup. It means every single moment matters in the remaining three games.

More to follow...

Scoring sequence – 3 mins: Y Tamura pen, 3-0; 7 mins: Y Tamura pen, 6-0; 9 mins: H Taefu pen, 6-3; 15 mins: H Taefu pen, 6-6; 23 mins: Y Tamura pen, 9-6; 24 mins: T Lafaele try, 14-6; Y Tamura con, 16-6; 34 mins: H Taefu pen, 16-9. Half-time. 44 mins: T Taefu pen, 16-12; 51 mins: Y Tamura pen, 19-12; 53 mins: K Himeno try, 24-12; Y Timura con, 26-12; 72 mins: H Taefu try, 26-17; H Taefu con, 26-19; 75 mins: K Fukuoka try, 31-19; 85 mins: K Matsushima try, 36-19; Y Tamura con, 38-19.