Rugby World Cup: Jack Carty keen to put his own stamp on Ireland’s No 10 shirt

When Ireland were last in the Japan in June 2017, Jack Carty could hardly have been further from the squad. He was, it’s true, on standby while holidaying in Spain with his girlfriend Rebecca, but when Joey Carbery was ruled out of the Japan Tests, Paddy Jackson started both, while Rory Scannell provided cover at ‘10’.

“I was actually out for dinner with my sisters and girlfriend. I had thought I might be coming over and then I wasn’t. I was all moody for two or three days and my missus was fired up with me.”

Even a year ago, if someone had informed Carty that he was going to be starting Ireland’s second World Cup game against the hosts, he’d have said: “That there must have been a decimation of injuries”.

“It wouldn’t have been something that I would have foreseen. It was just the way it materialised with the way the year went for me and with Connacht. I didn’t see it happening at all, to be honest.”

So what’s changed?

“Probably just my overall mindset. I think Friendy [Connacht coach Andy Friend] coming in has been a breath of fresh air, the way he has allowed me to dictate the game and just see space, whether through hand or feet, and not to be so regimented in how we would have played over other years. I think that’s given me confidence and the lads outside of me confidence as well.”

Jack Carty will make just his second Ireland start in Saturday’s Rugby World clash with Japan. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Carty made his Test debut against Italy in Rome last February, and further caps followed off the bench before his first full Test in the penultimate warm-up game in Cardiff (when man of the match), his World Cup debut off the bench against Scotland, and now this. “It’s nearly every week that it’s the biggest game”.

“I suppose pressure is what you make of it yourself and I’ve good fellas around me – Murr inside me and Chris and Garry outside me to help me around the pitch. You have Besty leading, so I don’t feel that much pressure. I’m just really excited about it.”

Joe Schmidt twice referred to Carty’s calmness on Thursday, and he’s been going about his days as he normally would in the squad’s Zen-like and “beautiful” castle retreat.

“There are turtles running around the place and a few of the lads have been using the rice pillows; I think that’s what they are. They’re these rock-hard pillows which are actually phenomenal to sleep on. I’d highly recommend it.”

However he’s been rooming with Bundee Aki, who he revealed snores like a train, although he’s been quiet enough save for one night.

“I had wax earplugs in and I could hear it through that. I got the Beats’ noise-cancelling headphones, put them over, and I could still hear him through them. But bar that night, he’s actually been pretty good. If he does start snoring, I can turn him on his side.”

Schmidt has also witnessed an array of improvements in Carty’s game.

“The pass quality has improved; he’s worked really hard on being able to flatten up his pass, even when he’s going with width. His kicking has always been a bit of a strength, he was a footballer as a youngster, so he’s always had that strength and his defence has really come on. He’s quick, he gets off the line. He wouldn’t be the biggest man but he’s incredibly brave and will certainly put himself into the fray,” said Schmidt, who also highlighted Carty’s “ability to run a game”.

Carty concedes that his football and GAA roots have helped with his kicking out of hand, but has been “a hindrance” to his goal-kicking. “I don’t come through it naturally. I still kick it as if I was kicking a Gaelic ball.

“I’d probably issues staying on a 45 degree angle coming into the ball, which I still deviate from – I end up coming round the back and obviously the Sportsground isn’t very forgiving when you do that,” he says with a knowing smile.

The other change has been his mental preparation.

“I use a focus and awareness coach in Galway, which has helped me in terms of my target practice, which I’ve been using a good bit and still using here. I find that very beneficial.”

Alas, his parents, Ted and Susan, went home before he found out he was starting, although they are returning for the Samoan game, as is Rebecca.

Although something of a bolter, this will be Carty’s ninth Test in succession, and he’s become more comfortable in the environment.

“It takes a bit of time to find your voice. I think I am still trying to find that because I have only had the one start. There aren’t that many Connacht lads /[in the Ireland team] who would be used to the way I speak or how I direct people around the pitch.

“I am still kind of getting used to that but it’s the tone and how you speak to fellas that probably gives them confidence. If I know my stuff, it gives them confidence as well.”

Carty has also been encouraged to be himself.

“Obviously I’m not going to try to be Johnny or Joey. I’m going to try and put my stamp on things. The two lads have things that they’re obviously better than me at and I’d like to think that I have things I can bring that might be better than them.

“I think it’s just about me doing what I can do to put the team in a better position and obviously trying to keep diesel in the forwards’ legs by putting the ball in front of them.”