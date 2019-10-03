Rugby World Cup: Ireland make heavy weather of Russia win

Ireland 35 Russia 0

Ireland remain on course for a berth in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a relatively comfortable win over Russia in Kobe on Thursday but the injury problems continue to mount with Jordi Murphy replaced before half-time.

Rob Kearney took less than two minutes open the scoring for Ireland before Peter O’Mahony gathered a Johnny Sexton grubber to double the lead. Ireland were unable to add to their lead, with a string of errors halting their flow and that injury to back-rower Murphy proving problematic, until Rhys Ruddock powered over from close range five minutes before the break.

Jack Carty replaced Sexton for the second-half, as Ireland opted to wrap up their premier playmaker in cotton wool. Russia replacement Andrei Ostrikov was handed a yellow card just moments after joining the fray, for a shoulder charge at a ruck. Gaisin missed a penalty on 57 minutes as Ireland toiled through the third quarter, before Schmidt emptied the bench in search of an injection of pace and guile.

Andrew Conway finally bagged the bonus point for Ireland as Carty chipped the line, before the Munster wing flew home. That fourth try proved a relief all-round for Ireland, who not only needed the win but also the bonus-point from this encounter. Garry Ringrose added a fifth try in the closing stages.

Before kick-off, Ireland suffered another injury setback when Joey Carbery was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury on Wednesday. Carbery sustained his initial ankle injury in August, but fought back to fitness to make the World Cup and featured off the bench in Ireland’s 19-12 loss to Japan last weekend.

But now the 23-year-old has suffered a minor setback and Ireland opted not to risk him against the Russians.

Full report from Gerry Thornley in Kobe to follow