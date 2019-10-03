Rugby World Cup: how Ireland can qualify for the quarter-finals

It was far from pretty, but it was a case of job just about done for Ireland on Thursday, as they beat Russia 35-0 in Kobe.

Andrew Conway’s second-half try under the sticky roof of the Misaki Stadium secured a priceless bonus point for Joe Schmidt’s men, five days after their defeat to Japan.

That 19-12 loss handed control of Pool A to the tournament hosts - and they still hold the initiative when it comes to qualification for the quarter-finals.

However, Ireland are also in control of their own destiny. One more victory - against Samoa on Saturday October 12th - guarantees a place in the last eight.

Whether that will be as pool winners or runners-up will depend on results elsewhere, with Scotland and Japan both having two fixtures left each, including a last round showdown on October 13th.

Gregor Townsend’s Scots currently sit on five points, after their loss to Ireland and a bonus-point win over Samoa. In order to guarantee their place in the quarters, they need to beat Russia and Japan with a bonus point, and prevent Japan from picking up two losing bonus points when they meet in Yokohama.

For the Brave Blossoms, they know a bonus-point win over Samoa, and two losing bonus points against the Scots, would be enough to secure top place in the pool.

In that scenario, they would finish on 16 points - which is the maximum number Ireland can also reach. During the pool stages, teams will be separated by their head-to-head record, rather than points difference.

This means that if Japan and Ireland finish level, the hosts finish above Schmidt’s side. By the same token, should Ireland fail to secure a bonus point against Samoa but still win the match - finishing on 15 points for the pool - they would finish ahead of the Scots, if they also pick up 15 points overall.

Ireland celebrate Peter O’Mahony’s try against Russia in Kobe. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

It’s complicated, but for Ireland the equation is simple enough - beat Samoa with a bonus point, and then hope Scotland beat Japan, and there’s a very good chance they will top Pool A.

Again, this would almost certainly mean a quarter-final against the Springboks instead of the All Blacks. A slightly less daunting proposition.