Rugby World Cup: Gregor Townsend names Scotland XV for Ireland

Stuart McInally captains the Scots with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg starting on Sunday

Stuart Hogg starts for Scotland against Ireland on Sunday. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty

Stuart Hogg starts for Scotland against Ireland on Sunday. Photograph: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty

 

Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland XV for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash against Ireland in Yokohama.

Stuart McInally will captain the side from hooker, with John Barclay named in the backrow alongsde Hamish Watson and Ryan Wilson.

Grieg Laidlaw starts at scrumhalf with Finn Russell at 10, while the dangerous Stuart Hogg starts at fullback.

Scotland team to play Ireland: Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs); Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne); Allan Dell (London Irish), Stuart McInally (capt, Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), John Barclay (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors). Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh).

