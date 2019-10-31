Rugby World Cup Added Time: The finale is upon us
Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley speak to Malachy Clerkin ahead of England v South Africa
It’s here, at last. The World Cup final is upon us as England take on South Africa in Yokohama. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey have one more pod in them, breaking down the match-ups and the ready-ups. Also, in a turn up for the books, why they both want England to win.
All in your final Thursday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin.
