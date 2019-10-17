Rugby World Cup Added Time: Ireland stronger, New Zealand weaker?

Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley are confident Ireland can make history in Tokyo

 

Ireland will make history when they beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. That’s the view from Tokyo as Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are reasonably bullish that Joe Schmidt’s team can make the final four of a World Cup for the first time.

The two-time defending champions and number one side in the world start as 12-point favourites but as Schmidt opts for a dozen players from the starting team that beat New Zealand at the Aviva stadium last year, there is a belief that this Ireland squad have the tools and belief to cause an upset.

In doing so they will eke out another few weeks for captain Rory Best, forwards’ coach Greg Feek and Schmidt, all of whom step down after the tournament. The boys also explain why they think Japan’s fairytale has another chapter or two in it, which would make grim reading for the Springboks.

All of this and more in the Added Time podcast with John O’Sullivan and Mary Hanningan.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

