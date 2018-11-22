RTÉ secure rights to broadcast 14 Rugby World Cup fixtures

Eir Sport have rights for tournament in Japan but Ireland games will be on free-to-air
RTÉ will televise 14 Rugby World Cup fixtures including all of Ireland’s fixtures. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

RTÉ have secured a deal to televise 14 matches from next year’s Rugby World Cup, including all of Ireland’s fixtures, the knockout stages and a daily highlights programme.

Eir Sport have the rights for the 2019 tournament in Japan, however the two broadcasters have announced a sub-licencing agreement allowing 14 games to be shown on free-to-air television.

Eir Sport will broadcast all 48 games live, including all of Ireland’s matches, and a daily highlights programme.

Joe Schmidt’s side are currently 3-1 second favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup behind New Zealand, who they beat 16-9 in Dublin last weekend.

RTÉ reported more than one million people watched the victory over the All Blacks, both on television and through their RTÉ player.

The tournament in Japan gets underway on September 20th, with Ireland’s first fixture against Scotland taking place two days later.

