Rory Best ruled out of Ireland’s tour of Australia

The Ireland captain has been replaced in Jose Schmidt’s squad by Niall Scannell
Ireland captain Rory Best has been ruled out of the tour of Australia later this month. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland captain Rory Best has been ruled out of the tour of Australia later this month. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Captain Rory Best will miss Ireland’s tour to Australia with a hamstring injury.

Munster’s Niall Scannell will replace the British and Irish Lions hooker in the squad, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced.

Head coach Joe Schmidt told a press conference that vice-captains Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony could share the captaincy for June’s three-Test series against the Wallabies.

Ireland confirmed Best’s injury on Twitter, before boss Schmidt explained how his squad may handle the 35-year-old’s absence.

Best has racked up 111 caps since his 2005 Test debut, while Scannell has made just seven international appearances.

The IRFU tweeted: “With RoryBest2 ruled out Joe (Schmidt) has said that JohnnySexton & peterom6 who are Vice Captains may share the captaincy in Australia #TeamOfUs.”

Best sustained his injury in the build-up to Ulster’s Champions Cup play-off with Ospreys, missing the Ravenhill province’s 35-17 win on May 20th.

Now the veteran front-rower has failed to recover in time for Ireland’s tour, leaving Leinster’s Sean Cronin heading the queue to start the first Test, in Brisbane on June 9.

Rob Herring is the other hooker in Ireland’s touring party, with Schmidt now to decide who will skipper the team.

Schmidt’s initial installation of Best as captain for the summer tour had pushed the Ulster star one step closer towards skippering Ireland at the 2019 World Cup.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.