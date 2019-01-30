Romain Ntamack selected to make France debut against Wales

Toulouse prodigy Romain Ntamack is to make his France debut in Friday night’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

Jacques Brunel has named the 19-year-old at inside-centre alongside Wesley Fofana - with Mathieu Bastareaud not included in the 23-man squad.

Ntamack was a member of the French side which won the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2018 - with his teammate from that side, prop Demba Bamba, named on the bench by Brunel.

More to follow.

France: Maxime Medard; Damian Penaud, Wesley Fofana, Romain Ntamack, Yohann Huget; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado, Uini Atonio; Sébastien Vahaamahina, Paul Willemse, Wenceslas Lauret, Arthur Itturia, Louis Picamoles. Replacements: Julien Marchand, Dany Priso, Demba Bamba, Felix Lambey, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Gael Fickou, Geoffrey Doumayrou.