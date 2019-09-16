Robbie Henshaw to stay with Ireland squad as he recovers from injury

The Ireland management are keeping private any information on Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring injury.

With plenty of cover at centre from Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell, the 26-year-old’s damage is not enough to force them to replace Henshaw with Will Addison.

Several teams at the tournament are carrying injured star players until the quarter-finals, particularly the All Blacks former world player of the year Brodie Retallick.

“Robbie’s looking a lot better this week, it is reasonably positive,” said assistant coach Greg Feek. “Day by day, week by week things can improve quicker than the average human.”

When asked if it is a grade one, two or three hamstring tear, Feek responded: “I haven’t been given the full brief on whether I can say that.”

The Ireland communications manager added: “We generally wouldn’t share that level of detail for any injury information but he is not going to be returning to Ireland.”

Feek, a former All Black himself, added: “Robbie’s a good man, great to have around and his work ethic is incredible. To be around now, I guess that’s a bit of a relief.

“It’s very, very unlikely he’ll play this week. You can read between the lines a bit.”

Shortly after the official Irish Rugby Twitter account confirmed that Henshaw will not play against Scotland.

On Keith Earls’ recover from a recurring knee problem Feek stated that the Munster winger is “chipping away” and “working hard.”

Joey Carbery is on track to feature this Sunday against Scotland or failing that against Japan six days later.