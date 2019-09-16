Robbie Henshaw to stay with Ireland squad as he recovers from injury

Management are keeping quiet on details of injury but Henshaw will miss Scotland clash

Gavin Cummiskey in Chiba

Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw won’t be fit for the Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw won’t be fit for the Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

The Ireland management are keeping private any information on Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring injury.

With plenty of cover at centre from Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell, the 26-year-old’s damage is not enough to force them to replace Henshaw with Will Addison.

Several teams at the tournament are carrying injured star players until the quarter-finals, particularly the All Blacks former world player of the year Brodie Retallick.

“Robbie’s looking a lot better this week, it is reasonably positive,” said assistant coach Greg Feek. “Day by day, week by week things can improve quicker than the average human.”

When asked if it is a grade one, two or three hamstring tear, Feek responded: “I haven’t been given the full brief on whether I can say that.”

The Ireland communications manager added: “We generally wouldn’t share that level of detail for any injury information but he is not going to be returning to Ireland.”

Feek, a former All Black himself, added: “Robbie’s a good man, great to have around and his work ethic is incredible. To be around now, I guess that’s a bit of a relief.

“It’s very, very unlikely he’ll play this week. You can read between the lines a bit.”

Shortly after the official Irish Rugby Twitter account confirmed that Henshaw will not play against Scotland.

On Keith Earls’ recover from a recurring knee problem Feek stated that the Munster winger is “chipping away” and “working hard.”

Joey Carbery is on track to feature this Sunday against Scotland or failing that against Japan six days later.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.